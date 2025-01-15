Detroit Tigers Target Predicted To Land Cheap Deal in What Would Be Offseason Steal
The Detroit Tigers saw the benefits of having Jack Flaherty in the rotation a season ago. He was eventually traded at the deadline, and while the Tigers' decisions likely would've been different had they known that they were going to be the best team in Major League Baseball during the second half, moving him at the time made perfect sense.
According to a source familiar with the situation, Flaherty was interested in staying in Detroit and working out a potential deal had he not been traded, showing that he enjoyed his time with the organization.
In a recent report, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said the right-hander could be open to a short-term deal. He did that with the Tigers, and the hope was for him to get a long-term contract this winter.
Whatever the reason might be, he still remains on the market and is a genuine fit for nearly every contending team in the league.
"At least two — right-hander Jack Flaherty and outfielder Anthony Santander — are open to considering short-term deals with high average annual values, according to league sources briefed on their discussions."
On paper, Detroit could use another arm. If the Tigers front office learned anything last season, it was that their rotation can get banged up at any moment, and they need to be prepared to deal with that. Having Flaherty in the mix, even if he doesn't throw the baseball at the level he did a campaign ago, would give them someone to fall back on.
But how much money is Detroit willing to give him when it has other holes on the roster?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted he'd land a $63 million deal for three years, a contract the Tigers could hand out.
"Rōki Sasaki is the most coveted pitcher left on the board, but because he is beholden to international free agent rules, he's only going to sign for a fraction of a fraction of what he would get as a traditional, unrestricted free agent. Aside from Sasaki, Jack Flaherty is the biggest name still out there, and by a wide margin."
The California native made 18 starts for Detroit in 2024, posting a 2.95 ERA and striking out 133 hitters in 106 2/3 innings pitched. He was sneakily one of the better starters in baseball, which makes his whole free-agency situation a bit more difficult to understand.
Perhaps there's something going on behind the scenes, but Flaherty was as good as it gets and should be compensated for that.
If his contract doesn't end up being what many expected, why not reward a guy who many in the clubhouse loved?