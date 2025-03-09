Detroit Tigers Top Pitching Prospect Leaves No Doubt He Belongs in Majors
Let’s hope this matchup occurs when the records matter this season, because every once in a while, you get a matchup when a guy as great as Max Scherzer of the Toronto Blue Jays has to face his own reflection of 20 years ago in Jackson Jobe of the Detroit Tigers.
Where they are most similar is in the way they approach the game — a mix of intensity, a little bit of anger and a whole lot of confidence.
Jobe spoke to the Detroit News after he dominated the Toronto Blue Jays in 3.2 innings pitched, allowing only one hit while walking two and striking out one Jays' hitter. He was clearly done painting the corners.
“I’m done with trying to dot a gnat’s (expletive)," he said. "Just, here’s my stuff. If you hit it, good. Odds are, probably not.”
Old school or new school, every great pitcher knows his best stuff is better than any hitter. Bob Gibson didn’t back down from anyone, nor did Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez or Scherzer.
Knowing his pitch count was rising toward 50, Jobe was aware he had a few left for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was waiting on deck in the top of the third. There was zero chance that he was going to mess around.
On the first pitch, Jobe delivered a 98 mph four-seam fastball, middle of the plate but a touch up, which was fouled back. The second pitch climbed the ladder with a 98.3 mph four-seam fastball, plenty of the plate, but another rung up from the first offering, resulting in a swing and a miss.
“I threw two heaters and he was late on both of them,” Jobe said. “So I threw him another and I got him.”
The third pitch, a 97.3 mph fastball, went even further up in the zone, and Guerrero was late.
“We want count leverage against the best hitters we face,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said to the Detroit News. “We want to pitch ahead. That’s why we preach first-pitch strikes a lot. It’s not just see if they can hit it because he can. We’ve got to be disciplined by pitching ahead and then attacking the zone to give us a better chance as the count gets deeper.”
In all, Jobe threw 50 pitches: 18 four-seam fastballs (32.0%) at an average of 97.9 mph with a proStuff+ of 116 and zero barrels; 11 cutters (22.0%) at an average of 89.5 mph with a proStuff+ of 116 and zero barrels; 10 sinkers (20.0%) at an average of 96.5 mph with a proStuff+ of 125 and zero barrels; seven changeups (14%) at an average of 86.9 mph with a proStuff+ of 120 and zero barrels; and four curveballs (8%) at an average of 83.6 mph with a proStuff+ of 94 and two barrels.
The only hit Jobe allowed was an infield single, and he rarely went deep into the counts, creating weak contact from the Jays and trusting his defense.
“That’s what I need, especially right now,” Jobe said. “It’s my third outing of spring, not even close to being in midseason form. Going out and getting weak contact against this lineup, probably one of the better ones in the league, putting up zeros—that’s definitely big for my confidence to feel like I belong in this league.”