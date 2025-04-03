Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Reveals Valuable Lessons from First Spring Training
Spring training is always an exciting time for Major League teams, but this year's preseason was extra special for the Detroit Tigers.
The Tigers' two best prospects — 22-year-old pitcher Jackson Jobe and 20-year-old outfielder Max Clark — were both in camp, providing a glimpse of the organization's future. MLB Pipeline rates Jobe as the fourth-best prospect in baseball, while Clark is right behind him at No. 5.
Jobe, who'd already debuted last year, made the team and immediately joined the rotation. Clark returned to High-A West Michigan — where he finished last season — for additional seasoning.
While Clark isn't ready for the Show quite yet, attending spring training and playing against Major Leaguers was an invaluable experience, giving him a taste of what the Big Leagues are like.
On Wednesday, Clark spoke with Tony Paul of The Detroit News about his first MLB spring training, what he learned, what he still needs to work on and more.
"The biggest thing that I took away was the mindset and how they handled themselves," Clark said, referring to how Detroit's veterans approach the game.
He relayed a story about how Kerry Carpenter pulled him aside before his first at-bat against Baltimore Orioles All-Star closer Felix Bautista. Carpenter reminded Clark that while every pitch, inning, swing, etc. matters more in the Major Leagues, it's still the same sport — baseball — at its core.
In that vein, Clark said he wants to improve his mental approach and composure, especially when he's not getting the results he wants. Baseball is a game of constant failure, and learning how to handle it and bounce back from it is critical.
"Knowing who you are, knowing the place that you have in this game is huge. Knowing yourself," Clark said. "That's the main thing that I focused on this offseason, just like trusting everything that I do."
The third overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, Clark still has a ways to go before he gets to the Major Leagues. He has the skills and tools to make it, but he knows talent alone isn't enough without putting in the work to maximize it.
While Clark isn't with the Tigers yet, he watches almost every game and cheers them on from afar. He's also impressed by how much the team has improved recently, making the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014.
"It's special baseball," said Clark, who's seen them up close and knows what it's like to play with them. "Guys have made huge strides, and that is not selling them short either. They are incredible players."
If Clark keeps it up, he'll be one too.