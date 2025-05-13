Detroit Tigers Veteran Reliever Fighting To Get Back To Majors Now Out For Season
The Detroit Tigers optioned their former closer to the minors to start this season and will now not see him at all as he was just shut down for the year to undergo should surgery.
Tigers manager AJ Hinch shared that veteran right-handed pitcher Jason Foley would be done for this campaign on Tuesday, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.
Foley was optioned to Triple-A before the season in a somewhat shocking move, given how well he has pitched in the past. He pitched well before getting injured, which now must add to the frustration of the entire situation.
Last season, Foley stepped up and acted as Detroit's closer with a 3.15 ERA with 28 saves. He doesn't have overwhelming stuff on the mound, but he got results. His career 131 ERA+ speaks for itself.
He made five appearances in Triple-A this year, pitching 6.2 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit. He struck out nine and didn't walk a single batter. He was clearly too good for the talent he was facing and should likely have already been called back up.
Detroit didn't have a huge need in the bullpen, as evidenced by the fact that a player of Foley's caliber was in the minors, but there could have been a place for him there.
As a staff, the bullpen has a 2.72 ERA, which is second to only the San Francisco Giants at 2.48.
Hopefully Foley is able to come back and pick up where he left off when he is healthy, as he is under team control for two more seasons.