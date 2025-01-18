Detroit Tigers ‘Worth Mentioning’ in Trade Talks for Perennial MVP Candidate
The Detroit Tigers have had a surprisingly quick turnaround with their young core and the conversation has now become about when to go all-in.
One superstar that could potentially be both an all-in move while also adding another young star for long term.
Once again, trade talks revolving around Toronto Blue Jays MVP candidate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have started to heat up.
He is entering the last year of team control and no advancements have been made on an extension. They would be foolish to keep Guerrero past the trade deadline and let him walk in free agency for free, even if it means giving up on an extension.
When looking at what teams should be considered threats to trade for the four-time All-Star, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer considered the Tigers long shots that were still worth mentioning in the conversation.
In negotiations for the star, the Blue Jays are seeking an even better package than the Washington Nationals got for Juan Soto.
In reality, however, that seems like a bit of a long shot in its own right. Soto had put together one of the best starts to a career of all time, was younger and had more team control.
That doesn't mean that Toronto won't receive a lot in return, though.
A potential deal that would be somewhere in the middle would see Detroit give up a little more than they would want to and the Blue Jays drop their asking price by a bit.
Second baseman Colt Keith, first baseman Spencer Torkelson, right-handed pitcher Troy Melton and right-handed pitcher Jaden Hamm could be a hefty and realistic trade offer. While it is a lot for the Tigers to part ways with, it could be worth it for a special player.
Guerrero is coming off of his second-best career season and still posted a .323/.396/.544 slash line with 30 home runs and 103 RBI.
Detroit has their long term answers emerging at the top of their pitching staff with Tarik Skubal and Jackson Jobe, but they still need more true cornerstones on offense. Especially ones that bat right-handed.
A move for the Toronto 25-year-old would signal that they are ready to go all-in and hand outsome big money over the next could years. Guerrero is due a new contract after this year and Skubal will need one the year after that.
If the Tigers are ready to do that, though, there is no real reason not to enter the sweepstakes.