Exploring the Benefits of Acquiring an All-Star Third Baseman for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers are heading into the offseason looking to improve a team that exceeded all expectations in 2024.
It was an awesome second half of the season for the Tigers, as they went on to become one of the hottest teams in baseball after the trade deadline. The magical run resulted in them snapping their lengthy playoff drought, and they even won a series against the Houston Astros.
Even though Detroit proved they can contend in the American League, this is a team that needs to make some upgrades.
As shown in the playoffs, the Tigers could certainly use another starting pitcher and some help for their lineup. With free agency starting to heat up, Detroit could certainly address those needs on the free-agent market. However, they could also use their talented farm system to pull off a trade.
One player who would make a lot of sense for the Tigers is Philadelphia Phillies third baseman, Alec Bohm.
Due to an early exit in the National League Division Series, the Phillies are looking to shake things up this offseason. One of the players who could be on the move is their All-Star third baseman.
While the decision to make Bohm potentially available is surprising, the team did bench him to start a game in the postseason.
Even though the slugger might not be the best fit for Philadelphia anymore, he would make a lot of sense for the Tigers.
Firstly, he wouldn't be nearly as expensive as trying to bring in a player like Alex Bregman to play third base. With the hot corner being a need, there is a big drop-off on the free-agent market after Bregman at the position. Potentially, Willy Adames might slide over from shortstop for the right team, but that is still very much an unknown.
In 2024, Bohm was selected to the All-Star team, as he totaled a .280 batting average, 15 home runs, 44 doubles, and 97 RBIs. Even though he isn’t a big home run hitter, the right-hander gets a lot of extra-base hits and can knock in runs.
While it was a great season overall, Bohm’s numbers weren’t as good in the second half of the season, as his batting average was just .251, and his OPS dropped 150 points.
The slugger might not be the same caliber of player as Bregman at third base, but he would be a massive upgrade for the Tigers at the position. With a great ability for knocking in runs, he would be a welcome sight in a lineup that struggled to do that.