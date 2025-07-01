Five Detroit Tigers Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Detroit Tigers have put together one of the most impressive seasons they’ve had in more than a decade.
The Tigers lead the American League Central Division and have the best record in the league. If they continue this way they’ll have the No. 1 seed in the AL playoffs and host plenty of postseason action at Comerica Park.
Tarik Skubal is having another Cy Young season. Riley Greene appears poised for another All-Star game.
But the Tigers still have needs, and the trade deadline gives them a chance to add a starting pitcher, a bullpen arm or try and solve their dilemma that is third base.
More News: Detroit Tigers Can Enhance World Series Hopes in Two Key Areas
Here are five players that could be included in trades to make the Tigers better for the home stretch. For the purposes of this article, only players on the 40-man roster were considered.
P Keider Montero
Montero has stepped up when asked to this season and proven he can be a starter in the Majors. In fact, after two seasons he has a 9-7 record. He’s trimmed his ERA and improved his control.
In this rotation he’s a fifth starter. In another rotation, he could be a third or fourth starter and wouldn’t have to shuttle between the minors and the Majors. He could be included in a deal to try and boost the batting order, especially at third base.
More News: Detroit Tigers Slugger Kerry Carpenter Leaves Twins Game with Injury
INF Andy Ibáñez
He’s having a bad season offensively. But, at the deadline, veterans that have been in the trenches have value as utility players.
Ibáñez could be a valuable piece of a multi-player deal that addresses the bullpen or shores up the batting order.
INF Trey Sweeney
It’s a little early to call it, but his first full season in the Majors hasn’t gone his way. It led to him being optioned to Triple-A Toledo last week. It’s not time to give up on Sweeney, who was part of the Jack Flaherty trade haul last year.
More News: Tigers Have Tough Decision to Make on Their New Star This Offseason
But the Tigers must consider what they have in the pipeline at that position. Sweeney could be in the way soon.
He’s at that stage where his value is wrapped up in the future, not in right now. That can inflate a player’s value at the deadline.
INF Zach McKinstry
The Tigers have an infield logjam. In January, Spencer Torkelson would have been the likely player moved to clear it. Now, it might be McKinstry.
He’s a solid player who can move around the diamond but doesn’t have a lot of pop in his bat. If the Tigers move for an infield bat that can slug, he might be the player to move to clear the spot needed.
More News: Detroit Tigers Can Solve Two Huge Needs in Trade Deadline Splash with Cardinals
P Sawyer Gipson-Long
The Tigers shouldn’t be looking to trade pitching. But they may have to throw one in to make a bigger deal work. Gipson-Long might be the right player. He can start, work as a reliever and he has a solid strikeout-to-walk ratio.
He’s a throw-in for a deal that includes a larger group of players and brings something significant in return for Detroit.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.