Following Cinderella Run, Tigers Still Have Elite Prospects to Look Forward To
The Detroit Tigers had an improbable run in the second half of the season and are looking forward to continuing the playoff success in 2025. A team led by young talent such as Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson, they have plenty more prospects on the way. MLB Pipeline has named two, who they consider the top hitter and pitcher from the system in 2024, that look to make an impact in the near future.
Both prospects rank in the top ten of Detroit's list, which isn't exactly surprising considering the Tigers have one of the best minor league systems in baseball.
The top hitter was not Max Clark, a top ten prospect in all of baseball. Instead, it was Kevin McGonigle.
The infielder is no slouch himself. He's ranked as the number three prospect in the system and 31 in all of baseball. At 20-years-old, he reached High-A and proved that all he does is hit.
In 74 games, McGonigle slashed .309/.401/.452 with 16 doubles, four triples, five homers, 44 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. A breakout season that saw him win Florida State League MVP on top of it.
The left-handed hitter is a do it all prospect with fantastic bat-to-ball skills. Even if he doesn't have the best power, his ability to stretch out hits into doubles and triples has become evident. The power tool is rated at a 50, which is average. The hit tool, on the other hand, is a 65, meaning he's a wizard with the bat.
He's young and still a ways away, but McGonigle will be a big part of the top of the Tigers' lineup in the near future.
The player named as the team's top pitching prospect for 2024 is Jaden Hamm. The right hander had his first full season in pro ball, and it was one that put him on the radar.
The 22-year-old only made five starts after being drafted in 2023, so this past season was the first time he was able to full show his capability.
He did not disappoint, making 24 starts with a 2.64 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 99 innings at High-A. In just his first season, he won Midwest League Pitcher of the Year.
Dubbed "a king of the riding fastball," Hamm sits in the mid-90s with a lot of vertical movement on the pitch, as well as sporting an above average curveball.
Not only is the present bright for the Detroit Tigers, but the future continues to stay bright.