Former Detroit Tigers Ace Expected To Finally Become Superstar in New Home
The Detroit Tigers ended a rocky relationship with a former draft selection last off season, and that player now looks to be on the verge of stardom with another new home this winter.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report examined the upcoming MLB free agency class to find players that could become superstars if given a new home. Tigers second round draft pick turned Philadelphia Phillies breakout pitcher Spencer Turnbull was on the list.
"Turnbull's stuff got significantly better this season. This had much to do with his new sweeper, though he also boasts a pretty good curveball and changeup," said Rymer. "Clearly, the 1.67 ERA that he posted in six starts out of the gate in April didn't come out of nowhere. A team should sign him in hopes that there will be more where that came from if he can stay healthy. Ideally, that team will have a home park that is less punishing to pitchers than Citizens Bank Park."
The path to the MLB was never going to be a straightforward one, following his interesting career with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
He wasn't exactly the type of pitcher that created a ton of excitement. He wasn't lighting up a speedometer and didn't strike many batters out, but he figured something out during his final year to help him force bad contact.
Detroit brought him in and hoped to refine his control issues, because he did have the makeup of a reliable starter or long relief option.
As a prospect, he peaked as the seventh-ranked player in the farm system, but was down to No. 15 by the time that he made his debut.
The Alabama native had shown flashes of greatness, despite leading the MLB in losses as a rookie with 17. He was never really given the chance to establish himself, though.
His biggest issue is that he can never stay healthy. Despite his early success with the Phillies this year, he still has only pitched at least 57 innings in a season once.
The most devastating injury that Turnbull faced during his time with the Tigers was the Tommy John surgery in the summber of 2021 that cost him all of his 2022 and most of his 2023 campaigns.
It came right after he pitched his first and only career no-hitter, the first in Detroit in a decade.
The 31-year-old proved that he can still compete this season after signing a one-year prove it deal with Philadelphia. He posted a 2.65 ERA with his staple low-hit numbers.
If he can finally stay healthy with his new team next year, it wouldn't be surprising to see him fully break out.