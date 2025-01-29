Former Detroit Tigers Ace Says He Wants Reunion Amid Contract Talks
The Detroit Tigers directly helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series in 2024 when they traded them Jack Flaherty.
Marred by injury all season, the Dodgers got a huge boost when the right-hander was added to their rotation, allowing them to stay afloat and position themselves well coming down the stretch before their immensely talented roster powered them to a championship.
When the Tigers traded Flaherty, it looked like they were going to miss the playoffs.
It took a magical run late in the year to qualify for a Wild Card spot, and once they got into the postseason, they knocked out the Houston Astros and were one win away from reaching the ALCS.
But, even amidst all the excitement that came from their improbable surge, one thing became abundantly clear; they need another high-end starter.
Manager A.J. Hinch went with the approach of Tarik Skubal and bullpen chaos in October, and while that worked in the short term, that won't allow them to reach their goal of becoming a championship contender.
While Detroit could certainly see some of their young arms become the top-of-the-rotation guys they're projected to be, bringing in an established starter would make this group look a lot better on paper coming into the upcoming campaign.
That's why a reunion with Flaherty has been posed throughout the winter.
Still unsigned despite coming off a resurgent showing last year, the right-hander gave some insight about his free agency during an appearance on the "Foul Territory" podcast and addressed the possibility of him returning to the Tigers.
"You know, I wanted to stay in Detroit. We had conversations, and I loved it there. And I thought the combo of me and Skub was incredible ... we've been talking to them and talking to other teams ... Hey, you know, it would be fun to go back there," he stated.
That should get the attention of Scott Harris.
Flaherty already seems resigned to the fact he'll have to accept another short-term deal like he signed last winter, and if that's the case, Detroit should jump all over it.
Of course, they're still involved in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes.
The likelihood of the Tigers landing both the star third baseman and Flaherty seems unlikely, so perhaps they're waiting until there is a resolution on the Bregman front before pivoting to the starting pitcher.
But, they shouldn't wait too long.
Flaherty did say he's in communication with other teams, and since Spring Training is right around the corner, he could come off the market any second.