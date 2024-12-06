Former Exec Links Detroit Tigers to Dodgers Champion Walker Buehler for $42 Million
Will the Detroit Tigers finally spend money? That seems to be the question of the offseason, and according to reports, fans shouldn't expect the Tigers front office and ownership to spend too heavily this winter.
That doesn't mean they won't hand out a couple of contracts here and there, but it doesn't sound like they're willing to go all in just yet.
That's been the name of the game for Detroit over most of the past decade. However, it's also important to remember that when this franchise was at its best, it carried one of the top payrolls in Major League Baseball. It isn't like the Tigers have never spent.
Perhaps Detroit wants to do what it did last winter, when it signed Jack Flaherty to a one-year deal. Allowing Flaherty to take that one-year contract helped him regain his value around the league, and now the right-hander is expected to get a $100 million deal.
A few pitchers on the market could use a season to bring their value back to what it once was. Among those starters is Walker Buehler. When Buehler was at his best before he dealt with injuries, one could've made a strong argument that he was one of the better starters in the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation, and that's saying a lot.
In a recent prediction from Jim Bowden of The Athletic, he had the Tigers landing the former ace. He predicted Buehler would sign a two-year, $42 million deal with Detroit, a contract that would include a player opt-out.
"The Tigers could use a veteran starter to help solidify their rotation, and Buehler, who comes with a history of postseason success, would be a good fit. After two Tommy John surgeries, the 30-year-old remains a high medical risk, but one that’s worth taking given his top-of-the-rotation talent when he’s pitching at his peak. His impressive postseason performance should get him at least $42 million in guaranteed money, but he also deserves an opt-out clause to go back on the market next offseason if he stays healthy and pitches well. Buehler posted an inflated 5.38 ERA over 16 regular-season starts last season, but his 10-shutout-inning-stretch over the NLCS and World Series showed how dominant he can be when healthy."
Allowing the World Series champion to opt out after a year would give him the same leverage Flaherty had. That could mean they could move him to a contender if the Tigers aren't in playoff contention around the trade deadline.
Player options are tricky, but he should be looking for one. There would be some risk in that, especially due to his injuries, but if it works out how it could, Detroit could be getting a steal.