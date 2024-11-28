Detroit Tigers Are Great Fit For World Series Hero and Former Ace in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are trying to figure out how to take the next step this offseason after an unbelievable run that saw the same come just one game away from an ALCS appearance.
Left for dead in late August and sitting 9.5 games back, Detroit responded with one of the best months of baseball in franchise history and eliminated A.J. Hinch's old team in the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round before the heartbreaking five-game defeat to Cleveland in the ALDS. One of the reasons the Tigers' run came to a close was a lack of starting pitching behind Tarik Skubal.
Entering 2025, everything behind Skubal and Reese Olson remains a question mark. Jackson Jobe figures to be a major factor, but relying on a rookie to be the team's number two starter is a risky strategy. Detroit adding starting pitching in free agency is not an if, but a when and a who. One name who has been kicked around a lot is Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion Walker Buehler. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named Buehler to the Tigers in his 'one free agent each team should sign' article.
"Buehler could be this year's Jack Flaherty, an ideal rebound project for pitching coach Chris Fetter, whose group has shown it can help pitchers get more velocity and chase," Feinsand wrote. "Buehler overlapped with Tigers director of pitching Gabe Ribas when Ribas was a coordinator in the Dodgers' system. If Detroit isn’t going to be active at the top of the free-agent pitching market, Buehler could be the best fit."
The most attractive part about Buehler to Detroit is that after struggling through injuries over the last several years and not being able to get back to form upon his return in 2024 until the playoffs, he will likely be willing to accept a one-year prove-it type deal, something similar to what the Tigers gave Flaherty last winter.
It's worked out very well for Flaherty who is expected to receive a hefty long-term deal this offseason after the team shipped him off at the trade deadline to the Dodgers and he helped them win a championship.
If Buehler wants to bet on himself and come to a team with demonstrated elite coaching in the pitching department and try to officially revive his career with a strong season, Detroit could be the place for him.