Former Top Prospect Could Be Great Fit for Injured Detroit Tigers Outfield Unit
The Detroit Tigers are head into the regular season against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on March 27.
As if that challenge couldn't get any more difficult, the Tigers are down several of their critical players in the lineup and the outfield.
With the campaign set to begin, the injury bug has run rampant over the last month or so.
Already without star center fielder Parker Meadows and utility man Matt Vierling, things got worse on Monday when Meadows was moved to the 60-day injured list and his potential replacement -- 25-year-old Wenceel Perez -- was announced to be dealing with a back issue which is expected to hold him out at least the next month.
Detroit signed Manuel Margot to a Major League contract in order to provide some relief, but someone else just became available who may interest Tigers fans a bit more than the underwhelming Margot addition.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Angels created headlines across the baseball world when news broke they would be releasing former No. 1 overall selection Mickey Moniak.
While Moniak's career has been disappointing after being taken by the Philadelphia Phillies straight out of high school with the top pick in the 2016 MLB draft, he is likely to get at least one more shot somewhere, and Detroit should be the ones to kick the tires.
For one, even if it's just for the first few months of the season, Moniak is a capable outfielder who could help provide some depth at what has become the most thin group on the roster.
The 2024 campaign was not kind to Moniak, with the 26-year-old slashing .219/.266/.380, though this was coming off a 2023 season that was the best of his career.
In just 85 games during that year, he slashed .280/.307/.495 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI as well as an OPS+ of 114.
More recently this spring, the former top prospect slashed a meager .173/.224/.346 in 21 contests, though he did have two home runs and nine RBI.
The fact Moniak is a left-handed hitter does not make a convincing case for him in this already lefty-heavy lineup, but even through his struggles during his five seasons in the big leagues, he has always been fairly solid against right-handed pitching.
For a Tigers team that is going to need some help creating runs, someone like Moniak in a limited role is something that should be considered
Bringing him in as a potential cheap bench piece who could specialize against righties and most importantly provide some stability in the outfield is a move that could make a lot of sense for Detroit, even so close to Opening Day.