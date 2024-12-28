Four Detroit Tigers Prospects Most Likely to Earn a Call-Up in 2025
The Detroit Tigers saw an influx of young players push the team into a surprise postseason push. Next year could have even more prospects make their debut,
So far this offseason, the Tigers finally made a signing to address the offense in Gleyber Torres and have added Alex Cobb to the pitching staff.
Signing Alex Bregman is the last major move left to make before season that Detroit is projected to be involved in. After that, it looks like it will be on the farm system to provide any additional upgrades.
Luckily, there are a couple of top prospects that look near ready to make their debuts.
2B Hao-Yu Lee
Lee is the highest-rated prospect on this list, as all of his peers above him in the farm are either already in MLB or are further away.
He spent all of 2024 in Double-A and posted a .298/.363/.488 slash line with 12 home runs and 16 RBI in 87 games. There could be a path to playing time for him at shortstop given how poor they have played there in the past. He could also just be a utility infielder at the next level.
RHP Troy Melton
Melton mostly lives on his mid-90s fastball. He had a breakout 2023 that saw him post a 2.74 ERA. That number ballooned to 5.10 last year.
He has great control of his pitchers, rarely walking batters, but still needs to generate more misses. He could be a call up to help out in the backend of the rotation at some point, where he can eat some innings if need be.
OF Justice Bigbie
Bigbie was a 19th-round selection in the 2021 draft and spent all of last year at the Triple-A level.
Like Melton, he had a great 2023 but struggled in 2024. Two seasons ago, Bigbie posted .343/.405/.537 slash line with 19 home runs. Last year, though, his OPS dropped to just .667.
If he can find his swing again, he could become a corner or depth outfielder. His glove isn't good enough to carry him alone.
RHP Eric Silva
Silva was acquired at the last trade deadline in a deal that sent Mark Canha to the San Francisco Giants.
He looks more like a bullpen guy than anything, making his money with breaking balls. He pitches well against both righties and lefties and is coming off of a month that saw batters post just a .120/.185/.120 slash line against him.
The 22-year-old won't start the year in the Majors, but is a prime mid-season call-up candidate if he can find a bit of consistency.