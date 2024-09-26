How to Watch Detroit Tigers and Rays Thursday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Detroit Tigers are coming off an impressive 7-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. The team, now 84-74, has moved into second place in the American League Wildcard race. Their four-game winning streak has helped them almost secure a spot in the postseason with just five games remaining in the regular season. They will go for the sweep against the Rays on Thursday.
The Tigers will turn to another one of their young starters, with Reese Olson (4-8, 3.49) set to make his 22nd appearance of the season. The 25-year-old will be making his third start since returning from the injured list due to a right shoulder strain. He has been limited to just a few innings in his past outings, but due to the excessive use of the bullpen in Wednesday's victory could see a longer leash in the series finale against the Rays. In his last outing, Olson threw 58 pitches (33 strikes) across three innings of work against the Baltimore Orioles. He allowed one run and only one hit over his time on the mound. He picked up three strikeouts and only one walk.
Olson will go up long reliever Tyler Alexander (6-5, 5.35) for the finale game of the series. Alexander has appeared in 22 games this season with only eight being starts. In his last outing, The 30-year went 4.1 innings in a start against the Toronto Blue Jays. He did not allow a run and picked up six strikeouts in the outing.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Detroit Tigers
1 3B Andy Ibanez
2 RF Wenceel Perez
3 DH Riley Greene
4 LF Matt Vierling
5 2B Colt Keith
6 1B Spencer Torkelson
7 SS Trey Sweeney
8 C Jake Rogers
9 CF Parker Meadows
Parker Meadows will bat out of the nine-hole on Thursday after picking up a leadoff home run on the second pitch of the game to put the Tigers on the board early. He was joined by Detroit's first baseman Spencer Torkelson, with the only two players hitting homers yesterday.
Tampa Bay Rays
1 DH Christopher Morel
2 2B Brandon Lowe
3 3B Junior Caminero
4 1B Jonathan Aranda
5 LF Dylan Carlson
6 RF Josh Lowe
7 CF Jose Siri
8 C Ben Rortvedt
9 SS Taylor Walls
The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit. The game will be available on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Sun.
