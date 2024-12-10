Insider Reports Detroit Tigers Are Showing Real Interest In Paul Goldschmidt
The Detroit Tigers are looking to get aggressive when it comes to fixing their biggest issues as the Winter Meetings get underway this week.
According to a report from Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, Detroit is showing real interest in one of the biggest name free agent first base solutions available in St. Louis Cardinals legend Paul Goldschmidt. Interest is one thing and whether or not Scott Harris and company can actually land the seven-time All-Star is another matter, but Goldschmidt has always made a lot of sense when looking at potential first base targets.
For one, if the Tigers don't want to completely give up on Spencer Torkelson yet coming off a tough season for the former No. 1 overall pick, it's not as if Goldschmidt is being brought in to be the first baseman of the future. In all likelihood, the 37-year old signing with the Tigers would have to come on a one-year deal in order for the team to be interested. With Torkelson's trade value as low as ever coming off a year in which the former No. 1 overall pick had to be sent down, moving him now doesn't really offer a ton of upside.
Bringing in a veteran like Goldschmidt who is one of the best first basemen of the generation in order to not just spell Torkelson and give you quality at-bats but also mentor the struggling young player is a move that could pay dividends down the line. Unquestionably, Goldschmidt has begun a sharp decline on the field. In fact, 2024 was the worst season of his career in nearly every offensive metric.
But it's also not as if he has been declining for numerous years now either. Goldschmidt is just two years removed from one of the best seasons of his entire career that saw him win the first MVP award of his storied career and even though he has taken steps back in the two seasons since, even 50 percent of what he used to be is someone who is capable of helping Detroit.
Even in a scenario where Goldschmidt's offensive numbers continue to dip, the four-time Gold Glove winner would still be a major asset on defense and an upgrade from what the Tigers had on offense at the position in 2024.
If he is willing to take a one-year contract - something that may be the only thing teams are willing to offer - bringing Goldschmidt to Detroit feels like it could be a natural fit.