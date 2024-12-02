4 Top Free Agent First Base Targets for Detroit Tigers This Offseason
The Detroit Tigers are not far off from being a legitimate American League contender coming off one of the most incredible runs in the history of the franchise.
Sitting 9.5 games out of a playoff spot in late August, the Tigers rallied to not just make the postseason, but eliminate the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round before coming just one game short of their first ALCS appearance in a decade with a five-game loss to Cleveland in the ALDS.
As Detroit looks to take the next step towards World Series contention, one of the problem areas in the lineup was first base after a mess of a campaign for former No. 1 overall selection and top prospect Spencer Torkelson. After being sent down, Torkelson's numbers improved slightly upon his return, but the team going into 2025 with him as their everyday first baseman feels unlikely. Here are the top four names available in free agency if the Tigers want to make an instant splash:
Christian Walker
Walker is arguably the most ideal fit of any player for Detroit this winter regardless of position. Not only does he fill the obvious need with serious power upside on offense having blasted 95 home runs over the last three seasons, but he is arguably the best in the game on defense and has won three consecutive Gold Glove awards.
Like some others on this list, Walker is a winning baseball player who would bring a veteran presence to a team trying to figure out how to win at the highest level. And he would come at less than half the cost of the next name on the list.
Pete Alonso
In terms of making a financial splash at the position, no player available at first is bigger than Alonso. Since he entered the league in 2019, only Aaron Judge has hit more than Alonso's 226 dingers. In the period that Walker has launch 95 home runs, Alonso has 120.
But, he is not nearly the defender that Walker is; he will command a much higher number of years and AAV. Coming off the worst OPS of his career as well, handing a contract to Alonso that may approach $200 million is probably not going to be in the cards.
Carlos Santana
The biggest bonus with the 39-year-old is that he will likely only command a one-year deal and is still among the most productive first basemen in baseball. Like Walker, Santana is elite in the field and just took home the first Gold Glove of his 15-year MLB career.
Santana has not had an OPS over .800 since 2011, but is still producing with a .749 and 23 home runs in 2024. He's not the most exciting option, but this would be a great signing for Detroit.
Paul Goldschmidt
Goldschmidt is an interesting case. The Cardinals legend is going to be a casualty of St. Louis beginning a rebuild and while the numbers have started to decline for the 37-year-old, he had the best season of his career as recently as two years ago in 2022 and won the National League MVP award that year.
Coming off the worst batting average and OPS of his career however, it's possible Father Time has already caught up with Goldschmidt. But if he's willing to take a one-year deal, even Goldschmidt's worst season is an upgrade to what the Tigers got out of the position last year.