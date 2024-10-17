Detroit Tigers Predicted to Pursue All Star Slugger in MLB Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are entering this offseason with a very different mindset than it looked like it would be at the midway point of the season when they turned into deadline sellers.
Coming off one of the most improbable runs in the history of baseball to make the postseason after sitting nearly double digit games out in late August, Detroit's run ended in the ALDS against Cleveland after dispatching the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round. Now, as the focus turns to getting better headed into next season with demonstrated evidence that the team isn't that far off from contending, perhaps the strategy could turn a bit more agressive from Scott Harris and team ownership.
Exactly how aggressive remains to be seen, but a black hole in the lineup in 2024 was first base while Spencer Torkelson struggled mightily through his third year in the major leagues. For the second time in his career, Torkelson was demoted to Triple A during the season after beginning the first two months of the season barely hitting .200. If the Tigers want to upgrade from the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, one of the best offensive first baseman in baseball will be available this offseason in New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso. Ryan Ford of the Detroit Free Press named Alonso as one of the top free agents the team could try to pursue this offseason.
"Torkelson’s reoccurring struggles might make it fun to dream of the Polar Bear dropping bombs into the Comerica Park dugout on a regular basis — his 230 regular season and playoff home runs over the past six seasons are second-most in baseball," Ford wrote.
Alonso may prove to be out of Detroit's price range even if ownership does decide that they are ready to start taking some big swings. Alonso's deal could creep into the $200 million range and with bigger market teams likely after the slugger as well, it ultimately feels like a long shot that he ends up playing in the Motor City.
Not to mention, it's still probably too early in Torkelson’s career to completely give up on him and bring in a big money player at his position. Alonso has never been a hit for average player, hitting .217 last year to go along with his 46 home runs while Torkelson hit .233 with his 31 dingers. A backup plan may be needed in case Torkelson doesn't take the next step, but Alonso is too expensive to not commit to also moving on from the struggling Torkelson.