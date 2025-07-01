MLB Insider Hypothesizes Tigers Could Make Former Top Prospect Available in Trade
What a difference a year makes for the Detroit Tigers.
In 2024, they headed into the MLB trade deadline as surefire sellers, moving any veteran player on an expiring deal that had value around the league.
This year, they have done a total 180-degree turn. Now, they are as surefire buyers and legitimate World Series contenders.
When taking a look at how things have gone thus far, it is hard to find any glaring weaknesses on the team.
The Tigers have one of the most prolific offenses in baseball, leading the American League in runs scored. Their pitching staff has been dominant at times, led by reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.
No major needs are present, which is a good thing. But, there are always improvements that can be made, and Detroit has a few.
The most glaring is at third base, where the team is receiving virtually zero production.
Zach McKinstry has filled in admirably, but his best asset is the versatility he brings to play anywhere around the diamond. The return of Matt Vierling should help, but pigeonholing him as only a third baseman would diminish some of his value as well.
Javier Baez is having a resurgent campaign, but he has to stick to shortstop with Trey Sweeney struggling as much as he is.
To upgrade at the hot corner, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has hypothesized that the team could move a former top prospect as part of a deal.
“The Tigers’ offense has been one of the most productive in the league this season, making third base one of the few key holes to address during the next month. Jace Jung could be made available if Detroit adds a third baseman,” Feinsand wrote.
There were high expectations for Jung, who was one of the top prospects in baseball over the last few years, after being selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
He has produced well in the minor leagues with a .252/.376/.458 slash line, hitting 52 home runs, 66 doubles and five triples with 184 RBI across 306 games and 1,370 plate appearances.
Unfortunately, that production has not carried over into the Major Leagues, where Jung has a bWAR of -0.9 across 52 games and 147 plate appearances with a .194/.320/.234 slash line.
Not turning 25 years old until October, some might believe it is too early to throw the towel in on Jung just yet.
But, as World Series contenders this year, everything needs to be on the table, since the chance to win a title is never guaranteed.
