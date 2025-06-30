Tigers Ace Wins AL Player of the Week After Outstanding Performances
It was yet another strong week for the Detroit Tigers, who were able to keep up their winning ways.
With an off day on Monday, the Tigers were able to win two out of three games to begin the week against the Athletics at home. Following that, they then did the same against the Minnesota Twins, improving their record to an impressive 53-32 on the year.
During the week, Detroit had several players perform well, but it was their ace who got the double start week and continued to push toward another American League Cy Young Award.
After going 2-0 with 21 strikeouts, Skubal has been named the AL Player of the Week.
Of the two starts he made, the victory on Sunday Night Baseball was a statement game from the southpaw on a national stage. Skubal went seven innings, without allowing a run, and struck out 13 batters.
Minnesota wasn’t able to generate much offensively against him with just one walk and one hit.
Overall, it has been another outstanding campaign for the southpaw. Even though he won the AL Cy Young and the Triple Crown last campaign, he is trending toward being even better this season.
With improvements in WHIP, FIP, and strikeouts per nine innings pitched, it is scary to say that a pitcher who is coming off one of the best years in recent memory has gotten even better.
It has been an amazing first half of the year for the ace of the staff, and he was very deserving of winning the AL Player of the Week.
