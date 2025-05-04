Detroit Tigers Must Address Talent, Depth of Lineup to Reach Potential
The Detroit Tigers are off to a fantastic start to the season with a nice lead in the American League Central.
So far, the Tigers are proving that their run in the second half of 2024 was no fluke with how they have performed this year.
After exceeding expectations, the front office made sure to help the talented young roster for Detroit over the winter.
Despite their success in 2024, there were plenty of needs for the Tigers. This was a team that needed to add some help for the rotation, bolster the bullpen, and add some more pop for their lineup.
Even though they didn’t accomplish everything, Detroit is a better team than they were a year ago.
However, with expectations now being high, the Tigers will likely have to continue to be aggressive and make another move or two if they want to be a true contender. While the team has performed well, one area could still use some help.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about a reason to be pessimistic about the Tigers being their lack of depth and talent throughout the lineup.
“However, the Tigers just don’t get enough offense from the bottom half of their lineup and especially the left side of the infield," he wrote.
When looking at the roster for Detroit, the lineup is certainly the main concern about what could hold them back.
Luckily, Spencer Torkelson has been off to a hot start. His play this year has helped solve a need for a power right-handed bat in the middle of the order, but he will have to prove he can sustain that.
However, while the former first-overall pick is performing well, some others around him in the infield aren’t quite getting it done.
Luckily, despite the slow start, Riley Greene is red hot and that is key for the lineup.
Fortunately, even though the lineup might just be in the middle of the pack right now, they have a great starting rotation and bullpen.
The front office was focused on making this pitching staff one of the best in baseball and it has been just that so far.
With Tarik Skubal leading the way, Detroit’s rotation now has what they were lacking last year down the stretch in terms of skill.
Overall, the team is certainly better than they were at this point last campaign. However, with success in October being the goal, more can be done.
Even though the lineup has improved, it still feels like they might need another bat or two to take them to the next level.