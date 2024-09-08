Next Year's Projected Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup Has Interesting Name Listed
It will be interesting to see what the Detroit Tigers do this offseason.
With so many young players on their current roster starting to emerge as potential cornerstones, the front office can decide to aggressively attack free agency to supplement this group, or they can continue to let the youngsters progress in their careers which would prolong this rebuilding phase.
There has been some information revealed that the latter approach might be taken, with the entire organization seemingly ready to start competing for a playoff spot once again.
If that's the case, then there will be some real evaluations that need to be done by the front office to see what areas they need to firmly focus on when trying to bring in upgrades.
One position under the spotlight is first base.
After rushing their top prospect Spencer Torkelson to the bigs, he's had some major struggles the past couple seasons that caused the Tigers to demote him to the minors this year for an extended period of time to work on some things.
However, since being called back up on Aug. 17, the slugger has performed better with a slash line of .237/.293/.461, four homers and 10 RBI across his 20 games.
There was some thought Detroit would be looking to bring in an established first baseman if Torkelson struggled down the stretch, but with the way he has looked in the limited sample size, there's a good chance they turn the reins over to him again in 2025.
That's exactly what Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report thinks when he projected the Tigers' starting lineup for Opening Day, listing Torkelson as the team's first baseman.
It's very likely Detroit goes that route.
Bringing in someone like Pete Alonso would be awesome in terms of improving their overall profile, but their money could be better spent on the starting rotation or bullpen if they believe Torkelson can become the player he was projected to be when starting his career.