Pirates Reliever Touted by MLB Insider as Top Tigers’ Trade Option
The Detroit Tigers will be starting up their final series of the first half against the Seattle Mariners with the franchise seeking to continue to dominate in the American League.
It has been a near-perfect first half of the year for the Tigers. This is a team that had some higher expectations coming into 2025 after a magical run in the 2024 campaign. However, not too many would have predicted that they would have emerged as the best team in the AL.
Detroit has proven that the second half of last season was no fluke. Despite the success of last year, this version of the Tigers is a more complete team compared to last year.
Tarik Skubal still leads the Tigers in the starting rotation, who is well on his way toward a second AL Cy Young Award. However, he’s got some more help in the rotation compared to the 2024 campaign.
One of the major differences for the team is the much-improved lineup. While the addition of Gleyber Torres has turned out to be fantastic, players like Spencer Torkelson and Javier Báez stepping up have completely changed the unit.
Now, with the trade deadline approaching, Detroit must be focused on trying to do all it can to solidify this roster.
Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates being a great option for the Tigers to pursue to help strengthen their bullpen.
“Bednar's arsenal would give the Tigers a ninth-inning option beyond Will Vest or Tommy Kahnle.”
The bullpen of the Tigers was arguably their greatest strength down the stretch last year besides Skubal. The unit would frequently be called upon to pitch entire games or come in and bail starters out.
A.J. Hinch’s plan to utilize the unit worked well, but wasn't sustainable long-term. In this campaign, the unit hasn’t been able to replicate that success, and an upgrade could be needed.
Adding a pitcher of the caliber of Bednar from the Pirates would be a nice addition. The 30-year-old right-hander has had a strong campaign thus far, totaling a 2.70 ERA and 12 saves. There were some struggles early on this season, but he has since righted the ship.
High-leverage arms in the bullpen are always good to have in October, and Bednar would give them another strong option. Compared to some of the other relievers in the bullpen, the 30-year-old is also a prolific swing-and-miss pitcher. With a 12.9 K/9 rate, Bednar fits a need for the Tigers.
Overall, pursuing the veteran right-hander makes a lot of sense for Detroit before the trade deadline.
