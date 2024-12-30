Projected 2025 Detroit Tigers Outfield Will Rely on Development To Improve
The Detroit Tigers outfield hasn't seen any changes from last season, which means they will rely on development to see better results.
Last season, the Tigers outfield was one of the more consistent parts of the offense. It was already an above average unit and could become one of the most productive in the league if their players continue to get better.
Here is what the projected Detroit outfield will look like next season:
LF Riley Greene
Greene had his star turn last year. He posted a .262/.348/.479 slash line with 24 home runs and 74 RBI en route to his first All-Star nod.
He showed a lot more patience at the plate during his last campaign, which is a large reason his numbers jumped up. His bat has potential to succeed in pretty much every category.
On top of that, he is an above average defender despite having just an ok arm.
CF Parker Meadows
Meadows is by far the youngest player on the squad. He has been a call-up in each of the last two years, but should finally start his next one on the active roster.
The 25-year-old posted a .244/.310/.433 slash line with nine home runs and nine stolen bases.
His speed is his best attribute, both on offense and in the field. He was able to stretch out nine triples last year.
The former second round selection is already slightly above average at the plate and elite on defense. A noticeable jump in his first full campaign would be massive for this Tigers roster.
RF Matt Vierling
Vierling has developed into an at least solid player since being acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies back in 2023.
He has averaged a .259/.320/.406 slash line in Detroit with ok power. He is also just an average defender.
Even if he has the lowest ceiling of the starting unit, having the third outfield be at least be solid is a plus.
Bench: Andy Ibanez, Zach McKinstry
Ibanez's biggest moment for the Tigers came in the postseason last year, but that shouldn't distract from him having a disappointing overall campaign.
His .241/.295/.357 slash line has a lot of room for improvement, even for a rotational player. He is at least a solid defensive presence.
McKinstry was even less productive with a .215/.277/.337 line.
If there is an injury to a starter, Detroit will likely dip into the farm or make a trade for the replacement.