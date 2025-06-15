Ranking Most Likely Tigers Trade Deadline Targets Listed by Former MLB Executive
As owners of the best record in baseball, the Detroit Tigers find themselves in a position that has been foreign to them for quite a few years; they'll be buyers at the trade deadline.
The good news is there aren't a ton of holes on their roster, so the front office has the luxury of picking their spots wisely when it comes to making upgrades that could push them into true World Series contender status.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes the biggest need for the Tigers is at third base, with them not getting the production from that position that's required for them to win a championship.
More News: Tigers Pause Rehab of Disastrous Offseason Signing After Latest Hip Issue
The former MLB executive put together a list of names he believes Detroit should target.
Below, I have ranked those names in the order that I think is the most likely targets of the Tigers.
5. Alec Bohm - Philadelphia Phillies
It's hard to say never when it comes to anything in sports, but this one doesn't seem likely.
After Bohm was shopped around by the Philadelphia Phillies throughout this past offseason before they elected to hold onto him. Now, he has put the early struggles at the plate behind him and is one of the team's best hitters.
With the Phillies owning one of the best records in the sport and having championship aspirations of their own, Detroit will have to look elsewhere for a third baseman.
4. Bo Bichette - Toronto Blue Jays
Bichette was a hot name for a bit when the Toronto Blue Jays were middling, but they have turned things around and are now firmly in the mix for an American League playoff spot.
More News: Detroit Tigers’ Fantastic Start Gives Franchise Huge Television Boost
While this would be a splashy move, Bichette has also never played third base at the Major League level, making the fit a little shaky to begin with before even diving into the package that it would take to land him, rental or not.
3. Eugenio Suarez - Arizona Diamondbacks
If the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to become sellers, then the Tigers should go all-in on reuniting with their former slugger.
In the midst of a prolific power-hitting season with 20 home runs on the year, adding the veteran to the clubhouse and his offensive production to the lineup would be a major boost.
However, I don't believe the Diamondbacks are going to sell.
Entering Sunday as winners of five in a row and seven out of their last 10, there is too much talent on that roster for them not to make a push and at least cause the front office to hold onto players in the hopes that they get hot down the stretch like they did in 2023.
2. Ryan McMahon - Colorado Rockies
There's no question the Colorado Rockies will be selling, and that could cause McMahon to be on the move for the first time in his nine-year career.
On the surface, he's an interesting add for Detroit.
He entered this season with 20-plus homers hit in each of the last four years. However, that was all done while playing half of his games in the friendly confines of Coors Field, something that could give the Tigers some pause when thinking about how he might adjust to Comerica Park.
More News: Tigers' Top Deadline Target Should Be Cardinals All-Star Closer
Add in the fact that acquiring McMahon would also be a commitment with $32 million owed to him in 2026 and 2027, that makes me have a hard time believing this is realistic target for Detroit.
But he's more likely than any of the other three players above him on the list to actually be traded, so that's why he's at No. 2.
1. Ke'Bryan Hayes - Pittsburgh Pirates
Trading for Hayes would be another commitment, with him under contract until 2029 with a club option for 2030.
I have a hard time envisioning the Tigers giving up assets to bring in a player who has a career .255/.310/.374 slash line with an OPS+ that's 11 points below the league average and trending in the wrong direction.
However, he is a great defender with a 10.0 defensive bWAR, and while he has plenty of years remaining on his contract, they are all for at least $2 million under the $10 million mark, something that would be a steal if they could get his bat right.
Still, Hayes doesn't seem like someone Detroit would look to acquire, likely hoping they can develop their third baseman of the future who has a higher upside on the farm.
But when looking at the list of targets Bowden put together, then Hayes is who I believe makes the most sense.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.