Tigers Announce Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle Has Made Opening Day Roster

The Detroit Tigers made an absolutely massive announcement on Tuesday afternoon by revealing that top prospect Kevin McGonigle has made the Opening Day roster.

Coming off a huge spring, McGonigle gave himself a realistic chance at the age of just 21, but there were still a number of people who thought the team could still try to let him get some experience at the Triple-A level before calling him up.

Instead, Detroit continues to show an emphasis on winning now by putting the best possible players on the field right from the first game of the year to start what is a massive season in the Motor City.

The decision was going to be scrutinized no matter what the team decided to do, but ultimately McGonigle proved himself to be ready to go right out of the gate and already looks like one of the best bats on the team.

As for where he plays, things could get a little bit interesting on the left side of the infield.

Where McGonigle Likely Starts for Tigers on Opening Day

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Interestingly, McGonigle has been playing third base here at the end of the spring rather than shortstop, an indicator that this could be where he starts the year on a regular basis. If Javier Báez remains at short, this would also mean Parker Meadows likely begins the year still in center field.

McGonigle has excelled defensively this spring both at third and at short, so ultimately getting his bat into the lineup however Detroit can do it has proven to be the most important thing.

Regardless, the most exciting offseason the Tigers have had in some time just got even more thrilling and fans in Detroit are going to get a look at McGonigle right out of the gate, something which adds even more intrigue to Opening Day this week.