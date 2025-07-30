Rumored Tigers Trade Target Gets Dealt to Phillies in Blockbuster Deal
The Detroit Tigers need bullpen help for the final stretch of the season and during the playoffs.
They did a good job of bolstering their rotation by making a trade for Chris Paddack, but there was another Minnesota Twins pitcher who could have been a real difference maker for the Tigers: Jhoan Duran.
The flamethrowing righty would have come in and been their closer, giving Detroit a legit superstar who could close out games for them in save situations.
However, he is now no longer available.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported that the Philadelphia Phillies were close to acquiring Duran from the Twins, something that was later confirmed by multiple insiders with Bob Nightengale of USA Today reporting it was for a package of the Phillies' Nos. 4 and 6 prospects -- catcher Eduardo Tait and right-handed pitcher Mick Abel.
While that is a hefty price on the surface, Duran is under contract through 2027 and he's been one of the best closers in the sport since he debuted in 2022.
For the Tigers, this news has to be a bit disappointing.
They reportedly had interest in acquiring the flamethrowing right-hander, and even though there didn't seem to be momentum moving them in the direction of actually putting together a package to land him, this now takes perhaps the best reliever available off the market.
Detroit will have to search elsewhere if they are going to upgrade their relief staff.
Plenty of bullpen arms will be available, but the best one is no longer an option.
