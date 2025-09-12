Slugging Free Agent Predicted To Land With Tigers Would Greatly Improve Lineup
The Detroit Tigers are a franchise that many people are going to be keeping a close eye on this offseason.
It is clear that they are one of the best teams in baseball heading down the stretch. With Tarik Skubal anchoring their rotation, an ever-improving bullpen with productive players emerging and a deep lineup, the team has legitimate World Series aspirations. That is where all of their focus will be for the next few weeks, and rightfully so.
Alas, there are some analysts who are already taking a look at what the future could hold. Tigers fans will be very excited about what Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes is on the horizon. In a recent piece, he made predictions about what each team’s Opening Day lineup will look like in 2026.
Tigers Predicted To Sign Eugenio Suarez in Free Agency
In his opinion, Detroit is going to have a new-look infield. The biggest change will be at third base, where Reuter has predicted the Tigers will be making a massive addition. Starting at the hot corner for the team on Opening Day will be Eugenio Suarez.
One of the premier power hitters in baseball is set to hit free agency this winter. He will be in a position to sign a lucrative long-term deal coming off a campaign in which he has already launched 45 home runs. Suarez has added 25 doubles and 109 RBI through 588 plate appearances, breaking triple-digit RBI for the second straight year.
Adding a bat of that caliber to the middle of the lineup is exactly what Detroit needs. Third base has been a black hole of production in 2025. Former top prospect Jace Jung has not panned out. Matt Vierling has constantly battled injuries. Zach McKinstry was an All-Star, but his numbers have taken a hit in the second half, and deploying him as an everyday player at one spot takes away from his versatility, which is his best asset.
Eugenio Suarez Is Perfect Fit for Tigers
Addressing the left side of the infield is imperative for the Tigers this offseason. They will likely keep shortstop open if possible, especially with Kevin McGonigle slugging his way through the minor leagues. Javier Baez can handle that spot for now, but third base needs a facelift, and Suarez can provide it.
Adding him into the middle of the order along with Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter would provide manager A.J. Hinch with four legitimate 30+ home run threats. That kind of power would be difficult for opponents to navigate through. Suarez is an ideal free agent target for the team this winter.
To add him, other changes will occur. Second baseman Gleyber Torres will be departing, according to Reuter's opinion, and is predicted to sign a deal with the San Diego Padres. Colt Keith will be sliding back into the starting spot at the keystone. Baez will handle shortstop for the time being, with Torkelson cementing his status as the starting first baseman.