Talented Infield Prospect Named Tigers Top Trade Chip Ahead of Deadline
After a great first half of the season, the Detroit Tigers find themselves in a bit of a free fall heading into the trade deadline.
It was just a couple of weeks ago that the Tigers were widely considered the team to beat in the American League. Now, they have been on quite a losing streak, and there is reason to be concerned.
Detroit is a team that has dealt with its fair share of injuries, but the unit and the depth of the organization have been able to overcome them. Perhaps things are starting to catch up with the Tigers of late.
With the trade deadline less than a week away, there are a few areas that the team might look to improve. The starting rotation could use another arm capable of starting a playoff game with injuries and uncertainty surrounding the unit.
Furthermore, despite the bullpen being the reason for their great campaign in 2024, the unit has taken a significant step backward. Also, adding another slugger in the lineup would help provide some insurance for a unit that has been much improved with some players stepping up.
If the team is going to make some moves at the deadline to improve, it will likely cost them some of their prospects.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently wrote about the best trade chip for the Tigers being infield prospect Max Anderson.
“Of the Tigers prospects closest to the Majors, Anderson (Detroit’s No. 9 prospect) figures to be the most logical to go given the club’s infield logjam,” he wrote.
The 23-year-old prospect has had a very impressive campaign in the minors for Detroit, but this is a system that has a lot of promising infield prospects already.
In 78 games, he has slashed .316/.367/.519 with 12 home runs and 57 RBI. Even though he is a promising prospect in his own right, he is ranked behind some of the best in baseball in the Tigers’ organization.
With depth being a luxury for Detroit in terms of infield prospects in the minors, moving someone like Anderson to help add an arm to the bullpen makes a lot of sense.
Even though he might be ranked ninth in the organization, he is a strong prospect who would likely be able to bring back an impact player.
The Tigers are certainly in need of making some upgrades to solidify some problem areas. While things haven’t been going well of late, Detroit is still a contender in the AL.
