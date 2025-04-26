Watch: Detroit Tigers Superstar Makes Play of Season to Rob Orioles of Home Run
The Detroit Tigers are playing a double header on Saturday afternoon and evening against the Baltimore Orioles after the first game of the series was rained out on Friday.
In the first game of the afternoon, right-hander Casey Mize had another strong start and gave the Tigers a great chance to win, but it just might have been the defense for Detroit which pushed them to the brink of victory.
In the top of the seventh inning with a 3-1 lead, Orioles No. 9 hitter Ramón Laureano absolutely smoked one off Brenan Hanifee to deep left field.
The shot appeared bound for the Comerica seats and would have narrowed the Tigers lead to just one run, however Riley Greene had other ideas.
Chasing it down and leaping at the wall, Greene absolutely stole one from Laureano to keep the run off the board:
Though he appeared shaken up for a moment, Greene stayed in the game and would go on to take his at-bat the following inning and return to the outfield in the eighth.
Understandably throughout his career, Greene's bat has received most of the attention, but make no mistake, he has an elite glove in left field as well.
How long Detroit keeps Greene in the outfield for during his career will be interesting to monitor over the next half decade or so.
Of course, Detroit will want him hitting at a high level for as long as possible.
With how valuable he is as a left fielder however, don't count on Greene making a major move defensively anytime soon at just 24 years old.