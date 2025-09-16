Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Says He Feels 'Totally Normal' After Injury Scare

The Detroit Tigers avoided what would have been a complete disaster in the injury department.

Michael Brauner

This past Friday night, Detroit Tigers fans collectively had a panic attack when their reigning and likely soon-to-be repeat American League Cy Young ace, Tarik Skubal, was removed from his start due to an issue with tightness in his left side.

Understandably, fans instantly assumed the worst and that their workhorse had gone down right before the playoffs, leaving them devastated and hopeless going into October. As the news cycle continued through the next day, the updates got more and more positive as it was revealed he was going to be fine and could even make his next start this week.

Still, given the time of year, caution should be abundant and is necessary as the team takes every step to make sure their superstar is fine to pitch. The news got even better on Tuesday afternoon when Skubal told members of the media, including Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, that he feels "totally normal" after throwing a working bullpen session on Tuesday.

A.J. Hinch Also Gave Positive Skubal Update Tuesday

"The sight of Tarik Skubal throwing off the mound was really awesome," Hinch said via MLB Network Radio on Tuesday. "He threw his normal bullpen. We're going day by day. I'll check in with him today. We'll continue to inch towards his next start. Right now, that's penciled in for Thursday."

Skubal is listed still as the scheduled starter on Thursday afternoon for what will be a massive game against the Cleveland Guardians as they look to lock up the division for the first time in over a decade. At this point, it feels more likely than not that, barring any sort of unforeseen setback, Skubal is very much in line to make that start.

Caution is understandable at this time of the year, and the Tigers absolutely cannot afford not to have Skubal on the mound during the playoffs. Assuming this was just a scare and some regular tightness he was dealing with, it seems they avoided what would be a worst-case scenario.

Skubal Has Been Absolutely Incredible For Tigers This Year

In 29 starts this year, Skubal has a 2.26 ERA to lead the American League and a 0.862 to lead all of Major League Baseball. Over the course of 183.1 innings, he has already collected 224 strikeouts and ridiculously walked just 28 batters. For as great as he was in 2024, he took things up a notch in 2025 to help his team back to the postseason.

Now, assuming he is healthy and on the mound, his next goal is going to be leading Detroit to the promised land with a very deep run this October. The first step to that is health, and it seems like, by all accounts, Skubal is in fact healthy.

Published
