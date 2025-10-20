Tigers All-Star Utility Man Represents Clear Need for Upgrade This Winter
The Detroit Tigers are going to try to take some real steps towards improvement this offseason as they try to get deeper than Game 5 of the ALDS following elimination there for two years in a row.
For a long time this season, things felt different than they did last year, and Detroit looked like the best team in baseball over the first half. Much of that was aided by the fact that numerous guys were having career seasons, and this resulted in six All-Stars from the Tigers being named.
The second half collapse and eventual playoff exit saw those same guys come back down to earth though, and these are the areas Detroit must focus on this offseason if they want a chance of getting back to October.
One of the areas that desperately needs an upgrade is the role of fan favorite utility man Zach McKinstry, who was the main cog in a revolving door of little production at third base. McKinstry -- for as great as he was in the first half -- is a perfect example of someone who just cannot have that significant of a role on a team which hopes to be playing deep into October.
Tigers Must Upgrade From McKinstry
Of all Detroit's second half disappointments, McKinstry falling back down to earth was near the top of the list. The 30-year-old slashed .285/.364/.472 over 88 games prior to the All-Star break and was named to the game for the first time in his career.
After the break, that slash line dropped to .213/.278/.378 in 56 games, and those struggles continued into the playoffs with just five hits in 34 plate appearances. Though McKinstry played just about every position on the field and is a wonderful tool to have off the bench, he handled the bulk of the team's reps at third, and as a result the Tigers ranked 27th in baseball with a .628 OPS from the hot corner.
Detroit does not necessarily have to move on from McKinstry, but they do need to find a way to minimize his role from every day lineup guarantee to a chess piece who can be deployed as needed. It's no secret that this means third base must be prioritized in free agency.
Who Could Tigers Get to Replace McKinstry?
For the second consecutive offseason, president of baseball operations Scott Harris goes into the offseason needing help at third base. And for the second consecutive offseason, the top target on the market is going to be Alex Bregman.
Detroit absolutely needs to go after Bregman again, but even if they fall short there after finishing second last year, someone else needs to be brought in. Whether it be someone major like Eugenio Suarez or someone much cheaper like Isiah Kiner-Falefa, a move must be made.
Other more creative options which would be huge swings are a position switch for Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, or even Japanese sensation Munetaka Murakami, who is set to be posted and receive a huge deal.
There are names out there and there is no excuse for the Tigers not to make a major splash at the position.