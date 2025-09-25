Tigers and Guardians Put Rivalry, Division Race Aside Over David Fry Injury
The Detroit Tigers are in the middle of a complete and utter collapse at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering the division lead to their hated rival despite leading them by 15.5 games at a point over the summer.
During the first game of the series in Cleveland though, there was an extremely scary moment when Tigers ace Tarik Skubal hit Guardians star David Fry in the face with a 99 mph fastball while Fry was trying to lay down a bunt. The incident, which had Skubal visibly shaken up, was clearly not intentional, and the soon-to-be repeat American League Cy Young felt horrible about it.
Interestingly though in a development you don't see every day, Skubal revealed that he went to see his rival in the hospital to check in on Fry, and notably, he caught a ride there with Guardians manager Stephen Vogt.
Skubal Visited Fry in Hospital and Rode There with Stephen Vogt
"I got [Fry’s] number and then reached out," Skubal said via Joe Noga of Cleveland.com. "I just assumed he didn’t have his phone — that they took him right from the field, right to the hospital. But I got in touch with (Vogt) and he took me over to the hospital. I was able to get in and see him and just apologize. Obviously nothing intentional, but still apologize about the situation. It’s one of those freak baseball plays. But I’m glad he was doing relatively all right."
Noga also revealed that Fry texted Skubal the following day to thank him for coming and tell him how much it meant. The most intriguing quote however may have come from Vogt himself, who heaped immense praise on his rival's ace.
"Tarik Skubal is an unbelievable human," the Cleveland manager said before telling local media about Skubal's visit. "And that just speaks to, yes, we’re competing, yes, it’s important when we’re out on the field. But some things are bigger than baseball."
Tigers Facing Brink of Squandering Division Thursday Night
Unfortunately for Skubal and Detroit, his tremendous gesture did not earn them any good karma on the field, and they took another ugly defeat on the field on Wednesday night.
With the series finale against the Guardians on Thursday night, the Tigers are facing potentially falling an incredible two full games back headed into the final series of the weekend. The struggles of the Houston Astros have kept playoff hopes very much in the question, but that would at this point likely mean another trip to Cleveland.
Either way though, it won't be forgotten by the Guardians and their fans what kind of classy move it was for Skubal to go visit Fry.