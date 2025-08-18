Tigers Continue to Climb in Power Rankings After Dropping Recent Game
The Detroit Tigers were just one game away from sweeping their four-game set against the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. The Tigers walked away with a 4-3 victory on Thursday, followed by a clean 7-0 victory on Friday. When Saturday rolled around, they kept up the high momentum and nailed yet another win with a score of 8-5.
Detroit may have gotten a little too comfortable during their last matchup on Sunday, causing them to face a disheartening 8-1 defeat. Despite the frustrating loss, focusing on the situation will not help the team. It's time to move forward and focus on their next series.
Tigers Shift in Recent Power Rankings
MLB.com released their updated power rankings for each franchise. Unsurprisingly, the rankings showed a great deal of movement for many teams, although the Los Angeles Dodgers continue holding the helm at No. 1 — again, this does not come as a surprise. The Tigers are now experiencing a positive shift in the updated power rankings, offering a glimmer of hope for the defeated team.
Previously, the Tigers were ranked No. 6, but they have now landed a new, and preferable, spot at No. 5. Not only does Detroit lead their division in the American League Central, but they are on the cusp of leading their overall league. The Toronto Blue Jay are at the top with a record of 73-52, but the Tigers' record of 73-53 isn't too far behind. The Chicago Cubs have taken over the Tigers' previous No. 6 spot after dropping down in the rankings.
"The Tigers are doing their best to pull all those "choke away that division lead" worries to bed," Will Leitch of MLB.com wrote. "After winning three out of four against the Twins, they have now won 13 of 20 over the last three weeks, the third-best record in the AL over that span. All is now settling."
Detroit will now be facing a three-game set against the Houston Astros, who are also leading their division in the American League West. Considering the amount of recent struggles that the Astros have been battling regarding players on the injured list, Detroit certainly has a fair shot at coming out on top.
However, this does not mean that sweeping the series will be an easy feat, it just means that there is the potential. Houston has been finding their way, even with such drastic changes going on within their team. It's likely that this will be a tight series.