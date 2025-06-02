Tigers Could Catch Major Break During Their Weekend Series Against Cubs
The Detroit Tigers have the best record in Major League Baseball, and part of what comes with that privilege is getting the best shot from everyone they face.
Though they have four games this week to get through against the struggling Chicago White Sox -- who are over 20 games behind in the division -- it's hard not to look ahead to the weekend.
Coming into Comerica Park for an interleague series will be the team tied for the second-best record in baseball; the Chicago Cubs.
The baseball world will have its eyes on Detroit this weekend as two teams who have surprised everyone by climbing to the top of the standings battle for supremacy.
The Tigers might have potentially gotten a leg up before the series has even started, though.
This past weekend, Chicago's best player in superstar Kyle Tucker suffered a finger injury during a slide that could cause him to miss some time.
Could Tigers Be Facing Cubs Without Kyle Tucker?
Tucker stayed in the game for a couple more innings after the injury occurred in the first, however, he was pulled in the fifth inning which sent a major panic throughout the city of Chicago.
After the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell downplayed the injury and seemed hopeful that Tucker was going to be able to avoid a stint on the injured list
"I’m optimistic this is going to be, at most, a day or two, as soon as some of the swelling goes down," Counsell said via The Athletic (subscription required) after stating he is not extremely concerned. "It’s just a sprained finger. He took the second at-bat and it just was a little uncomfortable. So with the lead, we just got him out of there."
According to Tucker himself, X-rays came up negative, so it certainly is not a major issue he is dealing with.
Finger injuries can be tricky, though, and if Chicago was concerned enough to pull him from the game, there is at least a chance he's going to miss a few days this week.
Tucker has slashed .284/.394/.524 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI this year in his debut campaign with the Cubs, looking like a legitimate MVP candidate with his combination of an elite bat, phenomenal glove and baserunning ability.
Him being out against Detroit would be a major development, especially since the Tigers are potentially looking at getting back a star outfielder of their own from injury this week in Parker Meadows.
Chicago is off on Monday before a three-game set against the Washington Nationals ahead of the trip to the Motor City, so it's worth at least monitoring the situation.