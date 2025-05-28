Tigers Injured Star Outfielder Has Massive Night in Triple-A Rehab Assignment
The Detroit Tigers look like they might be on the cusp of getting an absolutely massive boost both in the outfield and the lineup.
On the same day do-it-all utility man Matt Vierling was placed back on the injured list just days after returning, fellow Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows had an absolutely huge night during his Triple-A rehab assignment in Toledo.
In a Tuesday night game against Louisville, Meadows led off and started in center field, collecting three hits including both a double and a triple for a total of three RBI, giving the Mud Hens a lead in the second inning:
Meadows Has Been Sensational as Return to Detroit Tigers Draws Near
In five games of Meadows' rehab assignment, he has already put up some absolutely massive numbers. Slashing .375/.474/.750 with a home run and five RBI along with six hits in 16 at-bats, he is very clearly starting to show that he is healthy and ready to come back.
It will likely be at least another week for Meadows as he continues to rehab from a nerve issue in his throwing arm that has cost him the first third of the season, but the outlook is extremely optimistic.
Manager A.J. Hinch provided an update on Wednesday via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.
"We’re getting closer," Hinch said. "I think he needs a few more things to happen to work his way back here. We’re all peeking over the fence to see what he's doing. It's nice to see him doing well."
Early in the year, it did not seem like Detroit knew when -- or even if -- their star center fielder was going to be back this season.
Nerve problems are tricky and the Tigers were certainly not going to rush him back.
Once things started firing properly though, it seems Meadows has attacked his recovery with a relentless drive to get back to a team which sits on top of the American League even without one of their most important players.
In 82 games for Detroit in 2024, Meadows slashed .244/.310/.433 with nine home runs and 28 RBI, not to mention performing as arguably the best defensive center fielder in all of baseball.
Responsible for a bWAR of 2.2 in just half a season, Meadows is one of the team's most valuable stars and getting him back is going to be a shot in the arm for a team that's already on fire.
With Vierling and Meadows along with other outfielders dealing with ailments this year, the Tigers have had to get creative with where they have gone for innings out there, but the 25-year-old getting back on the field healthy locks up a critical spot.
Meadows still has some work to do in order to get back, but as he shakes the rust off and continues to rake in Triple-A, fans in Detroit will not be able to contain their excitement as his return looks to be very near.