Tigers' Day 1 MLB Draft Class Surprised Notable Analyst
The Detroit Tigers have had a lot of success in the MLB draft under the current president of baseball operations Scott Harris.
In his first two drafts, he came away with center fielder Max Clark, shortstop Kevin McGonigle and shortstop Bryce Rainer in the first rounds.
All three are ascending prospect rankings, with Clark and McGonigle having legitimate chances to become the No. 1-ranked prospect in the game in the near future.
Harris clearly had an archetype he was looking for when going into those drafts: high-upside, athletic high school stars.
Coming into the 2025 MLB draft, some people wondered whether or not he would adjust his strategy when taking into account some of the needs at the big league level.
With that trio, along with catcher/first basemen Josue Briceno and Thayron Liranzo, the Tigers could have been on the lookout for some long-term pitching help.
Alas, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and that seems to be the thought process Detroit used in the 2025 draft as they went the prep route again on Day 1.
However, their selections left some people scratching their heads because they took not only one, but two prospects who haven’t been lighting it up on the summer circuit this year.
With the No. 24 overall pick, the Tigers selected Jordan Yost out of Walter L. Sickles High School in Tampa, Florida.
At No. 34, they selected catcher Michael Oliveto out of Hauppauge High School in Hauppauge, New York.
“I like both players, but it's fascinating that these two and the most rumored prep hitter tied to Detroit that they didn't take (Coy James, who had a tough summer) were all missing strong 2024 summer performances,” wrote Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, listing the Tigers amongst his biggest eye-openers on Day 1.
Oliveto may end up being the biggest shock of the draft, with the Yale commit being ranked No. 219 by MLB Pipeline in this year’s draft class.
“The Tigers are right to assume this could create a potential quick gain in value if Yost and Oliveto can perform early in their pro careers, but I don't remember seeing a team double down on lack of summer exposure in the early rounds,” McDaniel added.
Only time will tell how things will shake out for Detroit.
However, betting against Harris and this front office, given their excellent track record thus far, would likely be a losing proposition.
