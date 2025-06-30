Tigers Double-A Team Unveils New Identity From 'Last Week Tonight' Host John Oliver
The Detroit Tigers Double-A affiliate, the Erie Seawolves, are about to have one of the most unique alternate brands in all of baseball.
Back in May, during his 30-time Emmy winning HBO program "Last Week Tonight," host John Oliver offered to come up with a rebrand for one minor league baseball team. He offered to use his team's resources to create a new team name, new mascot and a theme night for an alternate identity.
The Seawolves were one of 47 teams that reached out to Oliver's show and ended up as the ones that were picked.
During Sunday's version of their show, Oliver unveiled that the new brand will be the Erie Moon Mammoths.
The idea comes from the summer of 1991 when diver George Moon and four others found mammoth bones at the bottom of Lake Pleasant. This became known as the "Moon Mammoth" and most of it's remains can be found at the State Museum of Pennsylvania.
Lake Pleasant is just over a 20 minute drive from the SeaWolves' stadium UMPC Park, making it a perfectly apt new identity.
The theme night, thrown by Oliver and crew, will take place on July 16 in Erie, Pa.
Tigers fans in the area will be able to enjoy a wild night of minor league baseball, as well as catch a glimpse at a couple of future stars for their big league club.
Thayron Liranzo, Justice Bigbie and Max Anderson highlight the top position player prospects that figure to play in the new uniforms.
Liranzo, Detroit's No. 5 prospects on MLB Pipeline, is a switch-hitting catcher that has the potential to explode at any moment.
He was acquired at the trade deadline last year from the Los Angeles Dodgers and posted a .315/.470/.562 slash line with five home runs in his last 26 games, then he did even better in the Fall League. His 2025 hasn't been as clean, but he is still an exciting prospect.
Bigbie, the No. 25 prospect, has posted a .270/.335/.382 slash line with six home runs in 61 games at the Double-A level this year.
Anderson, No. 21 in the pipeline, has had the best year of the three with a .354/.396/.586 slash line with 11 home runs in 63 games this season.
