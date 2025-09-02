Tigers Drop Slightly in Latest MLB Power Rankings Entering Final Month
The Detroit Tigers had an up and down month of August in which they showed both flashes of brilliance along with some disappointing and head scratching stints.
With both a four-game and five-game win streak at separate points in the month, the Tigers finished August with a 16-12 record and head into the final month of the regular season still with a very comfortable nine-game lead in the American League Central.
Still, they ended on a cold note with five of seven losses before dropping their first game of September on Monday night against the New York Mets. A sweep against the Athletics in which not even Tarik Skubal was able to get a victory sent fans into a panic; however, while they did not finish the month strong, there is no need to press the panic button.
In the latest power rankings from MLB.com, Will Leitch dropped Detroit from No. 2 to No. 3, swapping spots with the Philadelphia Phillies as they continue to build their lead in the National League East.
"The Tigers have had a raucous home crowd all year, really since last postseason, and the excitement all Detroiters have for their Tigers -- and all their teams of late -- will be, in the words of “Spinal Tap,” turned to 11 come October," Leitch wrote. "Which means nailing down home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs, something they could very much do with a solid September, could make a huge, huge difference."
Where Tigers Stand Headed Into Final Month
Detroit enters its second game of the Mets series with 80 wins, half a game above the Toronto Blue Jays in the chase for the coveted home-field advantage that Leitch mentioned. This is a team that is 44-26 at home, but just 36-33 on the road, and Toronto has a similar disadvantage record-wise when they are not playing in Canada.
The Houston Astros are just a few games behind each of the Tigers and Blue Jays, but they are clinging to a divisional lead of their own after battling seemingly endless injuries all season long. As has been the case for the entire campaign, the American League is absolutely wide open.
If Detroit can find a way to get things back on track and keep them there for the next month, not only are they going to lock up their first divisional title in over a decade, they will also put themselves in an incredible spot headed into October.
It's the last turn of the calendar for the regular season, and it's time for all hands to get on deck in the pursuit of taking care of business and the Tigers giving themselves their best possible chance for a deep postseason run.