Tigers Earn Another All-Star Selection in Resurgent Star Pitcher Casey Mize
It seems the Detroit Tigers have earned a sixth representative for the American League at the All-Star game next week in Atlanta.
As first reported by Emily Waldon of Baseball America, Tigers right-hander Casey Mize has been added to the All-Star roster as a replacement player following an initial snub during the incredible breakout season he has had.
Mize joins superstars Tarik Skubal, Riley Greene and Gleyber Torres as well as fellow resurgent comeback stories Javier Báez and Zach McKinstry in Atlanta as All-Stars.
Less than one calendar year after Mize was left off the playoff roster due to performance last season, he returned in 2025 to have the best campaign of his career and finally looks like what the team always hoped he could be.
The 2018 No. 1 overall selection in the MLB draft has pitched to a 2.63 ERA and 1.179 WHIP with a record of 9-2 this season over 15 starts, helping the Tigers to win a ton of games with the best strikeout to walk ratio of his career.
Looking like a different pitcher than the one who has struggled through injuries and inconsistencies over the last five years, Mize has felt like he has finally arrived this season.
Hopes were always high that he was going to be able to turn things around and contribute in a big way, but the 28-year-old has absolutely smashed any realistic expectations anyone had for him this year.
Throughout 2025, he has been by far the team's second-best pitcher behind Tarik Skubal and gives Detroit a scary one-two punch that most expected to be filled by Jack Flaherty this year.
If Mize can continue his domination into the second half, the Tigers are going to have a great chance in any playoff series they may face with him and Skubal holding things down at the top.
It's been a career full of ups and downs for Mize, and this season has been the crowning achievement.
Now he gets the chance not just to be recognized by fans in Detroit for how far he has come, but fans across Major League Baseball with the greatest honor of his career in a first-ever All-Star appearance.
