Tigers Expected to Inquire About Brewers Superstar Ace According to Insider
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason as one of the main topics across Major League Baseball for a few different reasons.
For one, they are a young and ascending team expected to try to take some steps forward for both 2026 and beyond after showcasing their potential this past campaign. At the same time, though, they also faltered down the stretch to blow the largest division lead in MLB history before being eliminated in Game 5 of the ALDS for the second straight year.
The Tigers are also seen as a squad who could look to move on from the face of their franchise in soon-to-be repeat American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal since they are far apart in extension talks and he only has one more year of team control. And considering what would likely be a historic haul they could get back by trading him, those rumors are now rampant.
If they do decide to trade Skubal, they are gonna need a new ace. Former Major League general manager Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) expects Detroit to be one of the contenders to trade for Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta.
Tigers Named as Potential Contender for Freddy Peralta Trade
“The Brewers have an $8 million team option on [Peralta] for next season that they will certainly pick up. However, after picking up that option, the Brewers are expected to do the exact same thing they did two years ago with their then-ace Corbin Burnes and trade him,” Bowden wrote. “There will be plenty of interest in him on the trade market, with the Red Sox, Orioles, Mets, Angels, Astros, Giants, Padres and Tigers all likely to inquire on him.”
It would be rather ironic to see the Tigers trade for an ace entering their final year of team control given what's going on with Skubal, but perhaps they could feel like there's a much better chance to keep Peralta for the long haul rather than the potential $400 million Skubal could command.
However, going out and getting Peralta to pair with Skubal would be doing exactly what fans want by going all in for the 2026 season.
Could Tigers Acquire Peralta and Keep Skubal?
While the dream scenario for fans in the Motor City would be signing Skubal this offseason to a long extension and keeping him beyond 2026, the chances of this are appearing slimmer and slimmer by the day. Keeping Skubal and going out and getting a second ace to pair him with though for the final year he may be in a Detroit uniform would be the next-best thing.
Peralta is coming off the best season of his career with a 2.70 ERA and 1.075 WHIP, winning a National League-leading 17 games and striking out 204 over his 176.2 innings pitched. Most importantly is the value the 29-year-old brings a rotation, posting an eye-popping 5.5 bWAR this past campaign.
Going out and getting someone like Peralta while keeping Skubal -- whether they retain either beyond next season or not -- would demonstrate to fans that this ownership group and front office is serious about winning, and winning right now.
It would bring about a whole new batch of questions, but going out and trading for a second ace would have fans confident in the direction the organization is taking for the 2026 season.