Tigers’ Former No. 1 Pick Breaking Out Courtesy of Small Improvements
The Detroit Tigers came into the 2025 MLB regular season with as much momentum as any team in baseball.
An unprecedented finish to the 2024 campaign where they earned the Wild Card spot in the American League despite being sellers at the trade deadline, snapped a nine-year playoff drought that looks to be turning into a postseason appearance streak.
The Tigers currently have the best record in baseball at 38-21 entering the first day of June, with manager A.J. Hinch in the driver's seat for some accolades.
Their offense and pitching staff are both performing at a high level despite some injury obstacles that had to be overcome and still are present.
For a team to click this well, there has to be a lot that goes right.
For Detroit, they are receiving some incredible performances from players up and down the roster.
One of the most pleasant surprises is first baseman Spencer Torkelson.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft looked to be without a starting spot heading into spring training as the odd man out. After veteran Gleyber Torres was signed in free agency to take over at second base, Colt Keith was being moved to first base.
Torkelson’s time with the Tigers looked to be coming to an end, but he reminded everyone just how talented he was with a strong showing in spring training.
Essentially forcing himself into the team’s plans, coupled with some injuries to his teammates, he made the Opening Day roster, was placed in the starting lineup and has not stopped producing.
He has a .239/.347/.517 slash line with 14 home runs and 14 doubles, knocking in 42 runs.
All three of those stats, along with his slugging and OPS, currently lead the team.
Can Spencer Torkelson Maintain His High Level of Production for Tigers?
A lot of his metrics are heading in the right direction, with his power and walks on the rise and strikeouts decreasing.
Is this production sustainable?
Based on his draft pedigree, it certainly seems so. And in the opinion of Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (subscription required), slight offseason changes to his stance and swing make this legitimate.
“But a series of small stance changes — a little less spread out, a little more upright, a little more open — have really helped him be athletic and adjustable. His performance so far is a reminder of how the little details really can make a huge difference,” he said, via Sam Settleman of The Athletic.
In desperate need of a middle-of-the-order bat, Detroit didn’t spend money in the offseason to fill that void. It has not hurt the team in any capacity, with Torkelson beginning to live up to lofty expectations.
Now, if only the Tigers could figure out a way to jumpstart the other corner infield spot, they would be in business.