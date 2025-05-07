Tigers Giving Fans Something to Root for as Stadium Seating Becomes a Premium Commodity
In a recent and momentous string of games, the Detroit Tigers have caused a unique issue for their hometown stadium. The seats in Comerica Park are limited and selling fast; a problem that Tigers fans haven't faced in over a decade.
For Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers, only limited seating and standing room is available. Detroit fans are ready to be there and seated for the Tigers' success on the field.
Saturday is slated to be so busy that Detroit's PR team is encouraging fans to look at tickets for Friday and Saturday. Friday's game will soon sell out as dedicated fans will undoubtedly gather to see Tarik Skubal start things off on the mound.
The Tigers are currently leading the entire American League in number of wins, sitting at No. 1 in the AL Central with 22 wins.
Detroit Tigers Success Causing Seats To Be in High Demand
There will be no slowing down for Detroit, either. This week's schedule will be a breeze for the Tigers, especially after their showdown against the Los Angeles Angels.
As for Skubal's big start, fans should be buzzing. The 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner is looking to shatter the Rangers' spirits all from the comfort of Detroit's home field. Skubal will be starting Friday's game with an ERA of 2.21 with 40.2 innings pitched. Spirits are high for the Tigers, and Skubal should add nothing but positive energy.
It truly has been a slow build for Detroit baseball in the past decade. According to Baseball Reference, the Tigers have been on a rollercoaster since the 2020 campaign. Until Skubal led the Tigers through a breakout season in 2024, Detroit hadn't recorded more than 80 wins since 2016.
The hype for home games is real and warranted.
It is only a matter of time before the Tigers become recognized as true 2025 World Series contenders. Recent rankings from MLB.com have placed Detroit as No. 5 in the entire league, a major feat for the rising stars.
This hot start in early May will only benefit the Tigers. Unlike most of the heavy-hitting clubs throughout the league, Detroit has worked to maintain and rebuild a roster suitable for the culture they are striving for.
It seems that the Tigers have cracked that code. Firing on all cylinders, Detroit is bringing the buzz of elite baseball back for their fans. If seat availability is the biggest problem for the Tigers this year, it will be a legendary campaign for fans and players, alike.