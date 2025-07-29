Tigers Have Contacted Pirates on All-Star Closer, Reported Asking Price is Absurd
The Detroit Tigers are expected to make some real moves at the trade deadline over the course of the next couple of days.
Detroit got things started on Monday with a surprising trade from Minnesota Twins starter Chris Paddack, but it made a whole lot more sense when president of baseball operations Scott Harris revealed the injury status of Reese Olson.
Olson being out for the rest of the regular season at minimum increased the need for starting pitching, however it did not magically reduce the need for bullpen help.
The Tigers are in desperate need of high leverage relievers, and they reportedly are in talks for one with a National League team, though there is a slight hiccup.
It was reported by Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Tuesday that Detroit is among the teams who have been in touch with the Pittsburgh Pirates for All-Star closer David Bednar.
Hiles also mentioned, though, that the minimum asking price for Bednar is a top-five prospect.
In all fairness, the 30-year-old is not a rental, still arbitration eligible through the 2026 season, which does raise his value.
But a year and a half of a solid closer like Bednar is not worth one of the Tigers' top-five prospects, all of whom are ranked within the top-100 across baseball.
Granted, a top-five prospect can mean different things to different teams and Pittsburgh may be willing to make a deal for someone more in the top-10 or top-15 range from a Detroit farm system which entered 2025 as the best in baseball.
If the Pirates hold firm on demanding one of the top five from the Tigers, though, Harris will be better served moving on and discussing landing relief help with other teams.
Bednar is having a very strong year after his down 2024 season, pitching to a 2.37 ERA and 1.105 WHIP while recording 51 strikeouts in 38 innings.
He is not quite the National League leading 39-save version of himself he was in his second straight All-Star campaign in 2023, however Bednar has also had limited opportunity to close games this year.
It makes sense why Pittsburgh has a high asking price, but a deal must be agreed to which makes sense for both sides.
Detroit should absolutely stay in touch here though right up until the deadline as the price may very well come down when it becomes clear nobody will fork over what the Pirates are currently asking for.
The Tigers being able to land someone like Bednar could make a massive difference both down the stretch in the regular season and in October.
