Tigers Have Means To Be Legitimate Players in Paul Skenes Sweepstakes
The Detroit Tigers have done an incredible job not only succeeding on the field in the present but also setting themselves up in the future to have sustained success.
Their Major League roster is brimming with homegrown talent beginning to emerge as legitimate contributors at the highest level. There is even more young talent making its way through the minor league system, providing even more excitement about what the future holds.
It has been a while since the Tigers made an aggressive move in free agency, snapping their nine-year playoff drought in 2024.
They immediately looked to make an impact addition in free agency, but fell short in their pursuit of All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, who signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox instead.
Given their level of success on the field, owning the second-best record in baseball, but best in the American League, at 33-19, free agents are going to start paying more attention to what is being built in Detroit.
In addition to becoming a more desirable destination for established players to choose on the open market, the Tigers have built an incredible farm system that has them in a position to take a swing on a blockbuster trade as well.
One player they should be keeping a close eye on is Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The reigning National League Rookie of the Year would, in theory, be a fit for every franchise. A throwback ace and workhorse, he is a generational talent who would immediately improve every team in the league.
However, not every team has the means to acquire him, whether it is waiting until he is a free agent after the 2029 campaign or being able to put together a competitive package to get the Pirates' attention at the negotiating table.
What Could It Cost Tigers to Acquire Paul Skenes?
Detroit has both and should be legitimate players for his services, should he hit the market.
Tigers fans would start planning World Series parades, having a starting rotation featuring reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and Skenes, arguably the two best starting pitchers in baseball and the best lefty and righty in the business.
Add in the high-upside Jackson Jobe as the No. 3 and there may not be a better rotation in baseball in the near future.
Pittsburgh may demand for Jobe in return, as the asking price is going to be astronomical, and rightfully so.
Detroit has the means to make a competitive package, with the kind of hitting prospects the Pirates are desperate for.
An offer can start with center fielder Max Clark, the organization’s No. 1 prospect and one of the best youngsters in the game, wise beyond his years. One of their two star infield prospects, Kevin McGonigle and Bryce Rainer, would be enticing.
Thayron Liranzo and Josue Briceno, both catcher/first basemen, could be included in the talks as well.
If Pittsburgh is looking for some pitching in return, Jaden Hamm and Troy Melton could pique their interest. If they want a more MLB-ready option, Reese Olson and Keider Montero could be on the table, too.
That kind of organizational depth is what makes the current situation of the Tigers so special. Already contenders, they have the means to make a major addition without mortgaging their entire future.