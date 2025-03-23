Tigers Have Two Players Honored in Latest Top 100 MLB Rankings
The Detroit Tigers have one of the best pitchers in baseball and another star that is close to that elite conversation as well.
CBS Sports' Dayn Perry recently updated his top 100 MLB player rankings for the start of the 2025 season. There were two Tigers listed, and both fell into the top 30.
That is one more than last season, when they had just a single players make to the 70s.
No. 28: CF Riley Greene
Green has quickly become of the top young offensive players in the sport. He has steadily improved each year with last season ending with a 133 OPS+ and 5.4 WAR.
The 24-year-old made his first career All-Star team with a .262/.348/.479 slash line with 24 home runs in 137 games.
The fun part is that nothing about his game says that he is not going to keep getting better over the next few years.
Greene is also at least average in the field, which is something that a lot of top hitters can't say anymore.
He has also backed up that hype with a great spring, entering the year with ideal momentum.
This list has him as the seventh-ranked outfielder in baseball. Every single name above him is considered one of the current elites. With another solid season, Greene could end up in this conversation.
No. 6: SP Tarik Skubal
Skubal has already sufficiently reached stardom. He is coming off of a Triple Crown campaign and is the highest-ranked full-time pitcher on this list.
The 28-year-old made his debut on the list ahead of last season and far surpassed even those lofty expectations.
He had a 2.39 ERA with 228 strikeouts and just 35 walks in 192 innings. That is a 170 ERA+ campaign. The numbers also don't even feel sufficient to describe the dominance he displayed on the mound.
With Skubal entering the final two years of arbitration, Detroit must decide just how much they want to invest in him. The smart move would be to sign him to a massive deal, but not every team wants to pay that.
There is a very slight chance that he gets traded before that time comes anyway, as this is now a team with the confidence to compete.
If the Tigers can get these two stars to live up to their heightened expectations, one more player breaking out could get them back into the playoffs.