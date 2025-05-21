Tigers' Incredible Start Finally Gets Prime Power Rankings Selection
The Detroit Tigers have the best record in the MLB, a feat even many of the team's biggest optimists didn't think would happen.
They've started 12-5 in the month of May and are 31-17 after 48 games. Rhetorically, they've upgraded from a "sneaky" contender to, well, a contender. No adjective needed.
But it still feels like many of the biggest outlets and platforms in baseball haven't given the Tigers quite the level of respect that they deserve. Maybe it's a market thing, maybe it's the nature of the team's playoff push from last season. But one power ranking is ready to give Detroit the flowers its record commands.
The Detroit Tigers Top Recent Power Ranking
CBS Sports' Matt Snyder put the Tigers atop his Monday morning MLB Power Rankings, moving them up three spots from the previous week.
"They have the best record and best run differential," Snyder said on putting the Tigers No. 1. "They have good starting pitching, a good bullpen, a good offense and a good defense in addition to having arguably the best manager in baseball. It isn't smoke and mirrors. They are legitimately great and don't have a glaring weakness. It could well be a special season in the Motor City."
Detroit toppled the Los Angeles Dodgers from the top spot, who were swept by the Los Angeles Angels this rivalry weekend.
Since losing to the Dodgers to begin the year 0-3, the Tigers have not lost most than two games in a row all year. They don't get themselves into slumps.
The Tigers are about to enter an important stretch of baseball. Once they wrap up their current series against the St. Louis Cardinals, three of the next four opponents are AL Central foes: hosting the Cleveland Guardians and then on the road for the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox. It's a big stage to test the club's No. 1 status over the rest of the month.