Watch: Detroit Tigers Slugger Slams Third Home Run Against White Sox at Home
The Detroit Tigers have been home just two games this season, but they’re already getting great production from one of their outfielders.
Kerry Carpenter, who went the Tigers’ road trip to start the season without a home run, has been firing away against Chicago White Sox pitching this weekend at Comerica Park.
On Saturday, as the Tigers beat the White Sox, 7-2, on a chilly afternoon, Carpenter stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning with Detroit already up, 2-1. Wearing a hoodie underneath his traditional white jersey, the left-handed hitting Carpenter pulled a two-out offering into the right-field seats for a two-run home run and to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead.
This came after Carpenter opened the series with two home runs against the White Sox, part of a 2-for-5 opener in which he drove in two runs.
His first home run on Friday went to nearly the same place at Saturday’s. The good news is that this home run didn’t require a review, as Friday’s home run hit the foul pole.
Like many Tigers, the bat is starting to come around after the extended trip out west to open the year, which saw them visit the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Seattle Mariners. After Saturday’s game, his slash improved to .250/.241/.848 with three home runs and eight RBI. Half of his RBI have come at Comerica Park.
Carpenter spoke to reporters after Friday’s game, including Cody Stavehagen at The Athletic, and it sounds like he knows he’s in a bit of a groove right now.
“I don’t know if it sent a message, but I really like where I’m at with my swing and my approach,” Carpenter said. “That’s just a good thing that happens when my swing and approach are good.”
Carpenter has grown into a consistent contributor to Detroit’s offense since he was called up during the 2022 season. He claimed a full-time job in 2023 and slashed .278/.340/.471 with 20 home runs and 64 RBI.
Last year saw him put together similar production in fewer games, as he dealt with lumbar spine inflammation that kept him out of the lineup for more than two months. He returned by the time the Tigers were making their epic season comeback to get into the playoffs.
He slashed .284/.345/.587 with 18 home runs and 57 RBI. That included a more than 100-point surge in his slugging percentage from 2023. He looks like he’s ready for another uptick this season.