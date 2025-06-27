Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Look Like ‘Tons of Fun’ Despite Recent Skid as Season Rolls On

The Detroit Tigers are making winning look easy, and fans are loving it.

Anders Pryor

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson smiles as he runs off the field after the top of the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson smiles as he runs off the field after the top of the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, April 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers might not have the same caliber of household names as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, or Philadelphia Phillies. But that does not mean they aren't fun to watch.

The Tigers this season are an "under the radar" team that could have a sneaky chance to win the American League Central and maybe win another playoff series. Now, they have the best record in baseball and are a firmly established World Series contender.

Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer ranked every team in the MLB by "Watchability" on Wednesday morning and had Detroit second in all of baseball, only behind the Dodgers. He argues that the beauty of the Tigers' success is in its simplicity: they just win a lot.

Detroit Tigers hitters Dillon Dingler, Zach McKinstry, and Wenceel Perez celebrating in white uniforms.
Jun 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) celebrates with outfielder Zach McKinstry (39) and outfielder Wenceel Perez (46) after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Athletics at Comerica Park. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"Are vibes visible? Some would say no, but anyone who's grown to love watching the Tigers in 2025 would beg to differ," Rymer writes. "They are a good team that makes being a good team look like tons of fun. And their offense has truly been a pleasant surprise that has comeback stories galore. It's frankly awesome to see Javier Báez, Gleyber Torres and Spencer Torkelson redeeming themselves all at the same time."

Detroit is 50-30, on pace for 100 wins as the halfway point of the season nears. They are the first team in 2025 to reach 50 wins.

According to FanGraphs, the team's offense ranks 10th in average and OBP, as well as fifth in OPS. The starting pitching staff ranks top ten in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts per nine innings, hits per nine innings, and home runs per nine innings. The bullpen has the fewest walks per nine innings of any bullpen in baseball.

Detroit might not have a Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge on its team, but that does not make this A.J. Hinch-led ball club any less captivating. Even when they are amid a cold streak, no one can deny how great they are.

