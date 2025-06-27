Tigers Look Like ‘Tons of Fun’ Despite Recent Skid as Season Rolls On
The Detroit Tigers might not have the same caliber of household names as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, or Philadelphia Phillies. But that does not mean they aren't fun to watch.
The Tigers this season are an "under the radar" team that could have a sneaky chance to win the American League Central and maybe win another playoff series. Now, they have the best record in baseball and are a firmly established World Series contender.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer ranked every team in the MLB by "Watchability" on Wednesday morning and had Detroit second in all of baseball, only behind the Dodgers. He argues that the beauty of the Tigers' success is in its simplicity: they just win a lot.
More News: Three Detroit Tigers Remain in Contention to Start in MLB All-Star Game
"Are vibes visible? Some would say no, but anyone who's grown to love watching the Tigers in 2025 would beg to differ," Rymer writes. "They are a good team that makes being a good team look like tons of fun. And their offense has truly been a pleasant surprise that has comeback stories galore. It's frankly awesome to see Javier Báez, Gleyber Torres and Spencer Torkelson redeeming themselves all at the same time."
Detroit is 50-30, on pace for 100 wins as the halfway point of the season nears. They are the first team in 2025 to reach 50 wins.
More News: Tigers Emergency Starter Turns in Shockingly Dominant Performance Against Athletics
According to FanGraphs, the team's offense ranks 10th in average and OBP, as well as fifth in OPS. The starting pitching staff ranks top ten in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts per nine innings, hits per nine innings, and home runs per nine innings. The bullpen has the fewest walks per nine innings of any bullpen in baseball.
Detroit might not have a Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge on its team, but that does not make this A.J. Hinch-led ball club any less captivating. Even when they are amid a cold streak, no one can deny how great they are.
More News: Tigers Slugging Duo Ranked Among Least Clutch Players in Baseball This Season
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.