Tigers Clearly Made Correct Deadline Move as Mets Closer's Struggles Continue
Ahead of the trade deadline which now feels like a lifetime ago all the way back in July, the Detroit Tigers were being linked to just about every single reliever who may have been becoming available.
The way things wound up going down, the Tigers acquired Washington Nationals former All-Star Kyle Finnegan as their new closer, and though the move elicited a collective groan from the fan base, he has been nothing but lights out since arriving to the Motor City. In 12 appearances, Finnegan has yet to give up a run, posting 19 strikeouts to just three walks in 14.1 innings and already collecting a bWAR of 1.0.
Detroit got to see first hand this series against the New York Mets what one of their other potential targets from July has looked like since this week's foe traded for former St. Louis Cardinals star closer Ryan Helsley.
After allowing two hits and a run 0.2 innings of work in the series opening loss, Helsley got the chance to come into Wednesday afternoon's game as his team trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning to try to keep them in it. Instead, Helsley allowed runners on first and second right away with a single and a walk before Kerry Carpenter stepped up to the plate and blasted a three-run bomb to give the Tigers the cushion they needed:
How Are Helsley's Numbers Since Trade to Mets Over Tigers?
As previously mentioned, Detroit has found themselves a shutdown closer in Finnegan. Though he did suffer an injury in the bullpen on Wednesday, it being a case of simple groin tightness inspires hope that he may not be forced to miss much time and will be back closing games for the Tigers soon.
Helsley meanwhile has been absolutely dreadful in his 13 appearances with New York after the deal went down. After accounting for a 1.1 bWAR in 36 outings with the Cardinals, the 31-year-old has already a -1.1 during his time with the Mets.
In 10.1 innings, he has an ERA of 9.58 with a dreadful WHIP of 2.226 with declining strikeout numbers and walk rates which are starting to balloon. Many within the Mets fanbase are calling for the team to part ways already, and the latest bomb from Carpenter which helped Detroit avoid a sweep is not going to do him any favors.
As Tigers fans hold their breath on Finnegan's health status though, they can rest easy knowing that president of baseball operations Scott Harris made an absolutely incredible move by trading for him, and maybe an even better one by steering clear of Helsley.